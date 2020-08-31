'Bang Baang' Teaser Gives A Glimpse Of Faisal Shaikh And Ruhi's Action Packed Adventure

Zee5 has finally shared the teaser for its highly anticipated action crime series Bang Baang- The Sound of Crimes. Just a day ago on August 30, 2020, the makers of the show revealed that they had signed up Faisal Shaikh and Ruhi Singh to play the two main leads.

A short teaser for Bang Baang- The Sound of Crimes was just released by ALTBalaji's Instagram page. The teaser for the show promises an action-packed adventure with impressive set pieces and stunt choreography.

Bang Baang teaser released featuring Faisal Shaikh and Ruhi Singh

Above is the short teaser for Bang Baang- The Sound of Crimes that was recently shared online on ALTBalaji's Instagram page. The teaser features a short action-packed scene that stars Faisal Shaikh and Ruhi Singh. The scene begins with Ruhi Singh confronting a group of criminals by herself. Faisal Shaikh then makes a dramatic entry by slamming his bike into one of the goons. Finally, Faisal Shaikh and Ruhi Singh have a short banter before getting into a gunfight with the criminals.

The Bang Baang teaser also showcased the chemistry between its two leads. Moreover, Ruhi Singh also showed off her athletic skills during the short action scene. Bang Baang- The Sound of Crimes' teaser promises fans an action-packed crime thriller show that also has two strong leads with good chemistry.

The makers of Bang Baang- The Sound of Crimes conducted virtual auditions for the two leads of the show. They finally decided to rope in Faisal Shaikh, a massively popular social media influencer, and Ruhi Singh, a model/actor who was also a former Miss India. Ruhi Singh is also a talented martial artist and gymnast who has previously worked as an actor in Calendar Girls, Spotlight 2, and Run Away Bride.

Bang Baang- The Sound of Crimes will be directed by Abhishek Kapur and is set to begin filming in September of this year. The upcoming crime thriller show will be filmed in the city of Udaipur. Faisal Shaikh and Ruhi Singh will both play action leads who are roped into a mysterious criminal conspiracy. This show is also one of Ekta Kapoor's next projects that are set to release next year.

[Promo from ALTBalaji Instagram]

