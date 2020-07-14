Salim-Sulaiman's 'Maangi Duaein' From Their Label Merchant Records Is Soul-stirring; Watch

Bollywood music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman on Monday released the first song of their music label Merchant Records online. The song, titled Maangi Duaein, is picturised on internet sensation Faisal Shaikh and Calendar Girls fame Ruhi Singh. Maangi Duaein is composed by Salim-Sulaiman and penned by Shraddha Pandit. Meanwhile, the song is sung by Raghav Chaitanya.

Check out Salim-Sulaiman's latest composition:

Maangi Duaein showcases different phases of a relationship between a couple. As Maangi Duaein progresses, it's seen that the differences between the couple lead them on the doorstep of a breakup. The song released on Monday, July 13 has already crossed a million views online.

Salim-Sulaiman and the cast of Maangi Duaein on the song

In a recent media interview with an online portal, composers Salim-Sulaiman said that Maangi Duaein is a take on relationships that do not work for some reason or other. Salim-Sulaiman added that the couple in the song is very much in love with one another. However, they part ways due to a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Ruhi Singh and Faisal Shaikh shared their experience shooting for Maangi Duaein. Ruhi revealed that she had a lot of fun, especially shooting with Faisal, whom she exclaimed as a great co-star. She added that Maangi Duaein is a melodious song with stunning visuals. Faisal Shaikh, on the other hand, considered it an honour to work with Salim-Sulaiman, whom he said were his favourite Bollywood composers.

Salim-Sulaiman's career

Salim-Sulaiman started their music career in Bollywood by composing background score. Their first Bollywood film as background score composers was Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Hameshaa (1997). Soon after, they composed background scores for movies like Hum Tum (2004), Aitraaz (2004), No Entry (2005), Salaam Namaste (2005), among others.

Salim-Sulaiman debuted as music composers with Kumar Mohan's Ghaath (2000). Salim-Sulaiman, in a career, spanning more than two decades has composed music for films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (200j8), Fashion (2008), Heroine (2013), Kurbaan (2009), among others. They last composed music for Ashwini Chaudhary's Setters.

