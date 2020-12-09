'Mr Iglesias' Cast's Whitney Is Quite Popular, See Who The Actor Behind The Character Is

Mr Iglesias is one of the most popular sitcoms on Netflix. The streaming service giant recently dropped the much-awaited third season of the hit sitcom. The third season has been received well by the viewers and critics alike since its release. However, a lot of people have been curious about the Mr Iglesias cast. The people have been specifically wondering about the Mr Iglesias cast's Whitney and have been thinking about who plays Whitney in Mr Iglesias cast. For all the people who are still confused about Mr Iglesias cast's Whitney actor, here is everything you need to know about her.

Mr Iglesias cast's Whitney: Who plays Whitney in Mr Iglesias?

The character of Whitney in Mr Iglesias cast is played by Brooke Sorenson. The actor plays the recurring role of Whitney in the popular sitcom. Her character is that of a less than humble honours student coming from a privileged background. Here is a look at Brooke Sorenson's photos.

Brooke Sorenson's photos

Brooke Sorenson's age

Brooke Sorenson's age is 21 years according to IMDb. She was born on July 13, 1999, in Charlotte, North Carolina USA. Her real name is Brooklyn Nicole Sorenson. She started her acting career as a child actor before making it big in various TV shows. Over the years she has appeared in several hit TV shows and movies. Her notable works include Modern Family, Austin & Ally and Unearth among others. Her role of Whitney has also earned her praises from the audience and critics alike. Here is a look at Brooke Sorenson's net worth and other details.

Brooke Sorenson's net worth

According to a report by richcelebrities.net, Brooke Sorenson’s net worth is approximately $1.1 million. Her primary source of income is through acting. The report mentioned that the actor charges $25,000 per episode. She is currently located in Los Angeles and has been dating her longtime boyfriend Gavin Macintosh.

Mr Iglesias

Mr Iglesias is an American sitcom featuring Gabriel Iglesias in the lead role. He plays a funny history teacher. The show is created by Kevin Hench and features several talented actors like Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Cree Ciccihino, Fabrizio Guido, Oscar Nunez, Elora Casados among others in pivotal roles.

The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “Hilarious high school teacher Gabriel Iglesias tries to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students at his alma mater.” Here is a look at Mr Iglesias season 3 trailer.

Disclaimer: The above information about Brooke Sorenson's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Brooke Sorenson Instagram

