What Time Does 'The Big Show Show' Release On Netflix? Details About Part 2 Of Sitcom

Paul Donald Wight II aka Big Show is one of the most successful wrestlers in the world. The professional wrestler is also one of those who have tried their luck in acting. The former WWE wrestler has his own sitcom titled The Big Show Show on Netflix. The streaming service giant is now all set to release Part 2 of the show. The comedy show features Big Show as himself as he raises his daughters with his wife. As The Big Show Show release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about The Big Show Show release time and have been wondering at what time does The Big Show Show release on Netflix. For all the people who are thinking about The Big Show Show release time and date on Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

Netflix The Big Show Show release date 2020

Netflix The Big Show Show will be releasing its second part on December 9, 2020. The viewers all over the world can watch the show from tomorrow on their devices. Anyone with an active subscription of Netflix will be able to watch the show anytime from tomorrow. Here is a look at The Big Show Show release time on Netflix.

What time does The Big Show Show release on Netflix

Netflix releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to PT. Following the same pattern, The Big Show Show release time for its second part is also expected to be at midnight of December 9, 2020. This means that the show will be available to stream in just a few hours from now. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Wednesday to watch the second part of The Big Show Show series. Indian subscribers can stream The Big Show Show from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, The Big Show Show on Netflix will be available to watch at 3 AM on December 9, 2020. The British audience can stream The Big Show Show series from 8 AM while viewers in Italy can watch The Big Show Show from 9 AM tomorrow.

Netflix The Big Show Show

The Big Show Show is created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger. The goofy and feel-good series features Paul Wight AKA Big Show, Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Lilly Brooks O’Briant, Juliet Donenfeld. The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “Former WWE wrestler the Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida."

Image Credits: “The Big Show” Paul Wight Instagram

