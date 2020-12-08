Where Was 'Tammy' Filmed? Details About 2014 Road Comedy Movie Filming Locations

Tammy is an American road comedy movie which is helmed and co-written by Ben Falcone. The movie released in 2014 and features Susan Sarandon, Allison Janney, Gary Cole, Mark Duplass, Nat Faxon, Toni Collette, Sandra Oh, with Dan Aykroyd, and Kathy Bates in key roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around a woman named Tammy played by Melissa McCarthy. She hits the road with her profane alcoholic grandmother after finding out her husband is cheating. The movie was an instant hit at the box office and earned praises from the audiences. Tammy review has been mostly negative from the critics. A lot of people have been thinking about the Tammy filming locations and have been curious to know where was Tammy filmed. For all the people who are still confused about the Tammy shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was 'Tammy' filmed?

According to IMDb, the movie has been shot in the US. Tammy shooting locations are majorly based in North Carolina. Wilmington in North Carolina has served as a shooting location for the film. Wilmington has been a part of several movies and TV shows like Uncle Frank, Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill, the recent USS Christmas, We’re the Millers among others.

'Tammy' filming locations

The movie is set in the Louisville area but in reality, it is majorly shot in North Carolina. According to a report by jdnews.com, Rubio’s restaurant was transformed into a TopperJacks. It is a fictional fast-food chain that appears in the Tammy movie. Castle Hayne in North Carolina was also used to shoot some scenes. It has been the shooting location for several late 1980s movies like Cyborg, Little Monsters, Silver Bullet, Raw Deal among others.

Other filming locations for Tammy movie are spread out in North Carolina. The movie has been filmed in Carolina Beach State Park, Carolina Beach, White Lake, Leland, Boiling Spring Lakes, Shallotte, Burgaw in North Carolina. Some Tammy shooting locations are also in Kentucky’s Louisville and La Grange. Niagara Falls in New York was also one of its filming locations.

