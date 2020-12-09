What Happened To Lorenzo In 'Mr Iglesias'? Read Here To Know About His Character

Netflix has continued to keep its audiences entertained over the last few months. The streaming service giant has launched a variety of hit shows and movies for its subscribers worldwide. Netflix is back with Mr. Iglesias in the third season of its hit comedy series. The comedy series features Gabriel Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas and Coy Stewart in the leading roles. Talking about the much-acclaimed series, fans are curious about what happened to Lorenzo in Mr Iglesias? Read here to know about it.

Coy Stewart, known for his roles in the NBC's The Blacklist, CBS Procedural NCIS, and Marvel's SHIELD Officers, stars as Lorenzo, a student of Mr Iglesias. Stewart is also known for his work in the movie, Are We There Yet? In the much-acclaimed series, Lorenzo is one of Gabe's students and Walt's best friend. He's a funny but paradoxical conspiracy theorist who's always concerned about government surveillance.

Coy Stewart is also seen in Mr. Iglesias’ season 3 trailer and has been garnering praise for his acting skills and personality in the show. There are currently 5 episodes on the third season and Lorenzo was last seen in the season three, episode three where he went on to have a sweet conversation with Gabriel Iglesias telling him that he is everyone’s favourite.

About Mr Iglesias season 3

Mr Iglesias season 3 on Netflix dropped on December 8, 2020. And as soon as the series began streaming, fans took their respective social media handle to reveal that they were very excited to watch the show. Several fans have also been tweeting about how much they love the show. Some have even gone on to binge watch and are already waiting for season 4’s arrival.

Mr. Iglesias is an American sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a history teacher in a lead role. Mr Iglesias season 3 series is created by Kevin Hench and also features talented actors such as Sherri Shepherd, Maggie Geha, Fabrizio Guido, Jacob Vargas, Richard Gant, Cree Ciccihino, Elora Casados, Oscar Nunez, Coy Stewart in pivotal roles among others.

The official description of the Netflix show reads, "Hilary High School Teacher Gabriell Iglesias is trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but under-performing students at his alma mater." Here's a look at Mr Iglesias season 3 trailer.

