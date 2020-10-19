Mugilan Web Series Cast: Know The Actors Who Are Part Of Upcoming Zee5 Show

Zee 5 is all set to release a Tamil web series called Mugilan to add to its list of OTT content. The show is to start streaming on October 30, 2020. Read along to know the cast and more details about the show.

Mugilan cast

Karthik Raj

Karthik Raj is known as one of the best actors of the Tamil small screen industry. He made his debut on the screen with Kana Kaanum Kaalangal- Kalooriyin Kadhai'-K5 in 2011 and then went on to appear in Office and participate in Jodi Number 1. He has also portrayed the focal roles in the movies 465 and Naalu Peruku Nalladhun Edhuvum Thappilla, both of which failed at the box office, but his acting got major appreciation.

Ramya Pandian

Ramya Pandian is known for her role in 2016 Tamil film Joker. She made her debut in films with Dummy Tapasu as Soumya in 2015, then on she has appeared in Joker and Aan Devathai. She also participated and stood third in the show Cooking With Comalis. In 2020, Pandian was the judge for Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Season 9 and is currently in the Bigg Boss house for the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

More about the web series

Zee5 has been constantly creating engaging content for their audience and subscribers. Mugilan is another such series. The Tamil action-drama will star Karthik Ral and Ramya Pandian in titular roles. The series is based on a gangster’s life and true incidents that will result in a series of suspense and plot twists. It shows the rise of the gangster Mugilan and how he lost his power, as his family was everything to him.

The series also features Robert master, Adukalam Naren, Junior Balaiah and several other actors in supporting roles. The series is written as well as directed by Sri Ram Ram while Dinesh Ramana, Bala Sundaram and Jayachandran are producing it under their banners Insideus Media and Inhouse productions. The music is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, the cinematography is led by Farook J Basha and Tamil Arasan is heading the editing.

