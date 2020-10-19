Thalapathy Vijay Fans Remember When 'Sarkar' Teaser Crashed YouTube 'like' Button

Thalapathy Vijay fans have lately been taking over the internet, remembering the release of Sarkar teaser, two years ago. The Sarkar teaser released on October 19, 2018, and was quick to grab the attention of cinema lovers in the south. The ‘like’ button on YouTube, crashed within hours, due to the tremendous response from the audience. On its 2-year anniversary, fans have been remembering the film and various aspects that made it such a huge success.

Thalapathy fans remember Sarkar teaser

The film Sarkar is considered amongst the best works of south Indian superstar, Thalapathy Vijay. On October 19, 2018, the teaser of Sarkar was released on YouTube and receiuved an overwhelming reaction. Fans were so impressed by the plot, star cast, theme, music, and presentation, that the ‘like’ button on YouTube crashed for a few hours. The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures also tweeted about the development, reassuring fans that it will be fixed as soon as possible. They apologized for the lag and informed fans that they had been unable to update "likes" since the button was stuck.

Fans have now been recalling the craze surrounding Sarkar. Netizens have been speaking about how fan-power resulted in the crash of a huge platform like YouTube. They have been speaking about the power of Thalapathy Vijay and his films. A few of the internet users also shed light on the best parts of Sarkar which left a lasting impact on the audiences. Have a look at a few reactions on Twitter here.

2 Years ago, #Sarkar Teaser got released and went went on the become the WORLD'S MOST LIKED MOVIE TEASER and was the Fastest Movie Teaser to cross 1M likes in just 5Hours 😎🔥 #Master @actorvijay @ARMurugadoss @sunpictures #2YearsOfSarkarTeaser pic.twitter.com/QkEOnHCkpy — Thalapathy Vijay Fans (@VijayFansPage) October 19, 2020

For the First time, youtube likes crashed for a teaser before 2 years ago with unassailable records. And #Sarkar Teaser Shake tremulously with 1.4+ Million likes & figure out a milespot. @actorvijay #Master! pic.twitter.com/1xIQHMN3Pq — Vijay Freaky™ 🕊️ (@VijayFreakyOff) October 19, 2020

On this Day 2 year's ago #Sarkar Teaser was released & First time youtube was Crashed by #Thalapathy fan's🔥 and Teaser Created such Unbreakable record on all Media. Here is the tweet from sun pictures stating this haven't happend before !#Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/uivaMZbtyk — Kwood Trolls™ (@KwoodTroll) October 19, 2020

This very day #Sarkar teaser celebrating its 2nd year anniversary as India's most liked teaser with 1.4+ Million likes & 43M + views. Despite the growing opposition and rivals, Thalapathy @actorvijay has been able to dominate for two years & still ruling🔥. #Master! — Actor Vijay KFC (@ActorVijayKFC) October 19, 2020

On this day marks the 2nd year anniversary of India's most liked #Sarkar teaser with 1.4+ Million likes. It has its own unique status that has not yet been broken by anyone. ! 🔥#Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/TTc0xs7Qnj — мя вєαѕт ツ (@BeastOffl) October 19, 2020

Sarkar film went on to release on November 6, 2018, and earned a commendable amount at the box office within the next few days. The film was made on a budget of ₹110 crores and went on to make around ₹250 crores at the box office.

About Sarkar

Sarkar is an action-drama film which released in the year 2018. The plot of the film revolves around an NRI who lands in the country to cast his vote, only to realize that someone else had placed a vote under his name. The film has been directed by AR Murugadoss and stars actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles.

