Tamannaah Bhatia Thanks Hospital Staff After Recovering From COVID-19

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia thanked doctors, nurses, and the hospital staff after recovering from COVID-19. Recently, she took to social media and shared two pictures with the Continental Hospital people in Hyderabad through her official Instagram handle. The actor expressed how they made sure that she was comfortable and ‘treated in the best possible way’. Here is everything that you must check out about Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent photos on the social media platform. Read on:

Tamannaah Bhatia shares gratitude post after testing negative for COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with doctors, nurses, and the hospital staff through her official handle on October 18, 2020, Sunday. She expressed gratitude to everyone at Continental Hospital, Hyderabad after recovering from COVID-19. The actor wrote that she was sick, weak, and scared, but they made her feel comfortable and ‘treated in the best possible way’. Tamannaah Bhatia also thanked them for their kindness, sincere caring, and concern, which made everything better.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Tamannaah Bhatia penned, “Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses and the staff at @continental_hospitals. I was so sick, weak and scared, but you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better! ðŸ™ðŸ¼” Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent carousel post on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Tamannaah Bhatia's gratitude post with the hospital staff

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Tamannaah Bhatia received more than 5, 06, 000 likes and over 1290 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the pictures. Many among them thanked doctors and the hospital staff, who helped the star recover.

Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, folded hands, thumbs-up, sparkle, crown and clapping hands, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Tamannaah Bhatia’s gratitude post on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out:

