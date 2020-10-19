Aditi Rao Hydari's Maha Samudram Cast Gets Addition, Makers Rope In Anu Emmanuel For Lead

After Aditi Rao Hydari, the makers of the upcoming film, Maha Samudram, roped in actor Anu Emmanuel for the same. On October 19, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and made the announcement. In his tweet, he revealed that Anu Emmanuel has joined the lead cast of Maha Samudram. The movie stars Aditi, Sharwanand and Siddharth.

Anu Emmanuel joins Maha Samudram cast

AK Entertainment's official Twitter handle also broke the big news. Sharing a pic of Anu, their tweet read, "The Gorgeous and Talented Anu Emmanuel joins the lead cast of Maha Samudram." Soon, fans expressed excitement to watch the four stars together on-screen for the first time. Take a look at the tweet below.

It was on October 12, 2020, when the production house announced the name of the leading lady in the upcoming bilingual film, Maha Samudram. Taking to their Twitter handle, they wrote, "A wave that brings the breeze, put your hands together for @aditiroahydari as she joins the lead cast of Maha Samudram".

Along with this, they also posted an official statement which read, "After considering various names, the makers felt that Aditi Rao would be the best choice for a crucial role which will have scope for her to perform. Aditi, on the other hand, is quite pleased to be part of the project. The film Maha Samudram is turning bigger with each announcement." Helmed by RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi, the movie will be bankrolled by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the banner AK Entertainments.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the movie, V, directed by Indraganti Mohana Krishna. The film features stars like Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. Aditi will also be seen in an upcoming untitled film alongside John Abraham.

Anu, on the other hand, was seen in the 2019 drama, Namma Veettu Pillai. Helmed by Pandiraj, the film features Sivakarthikeyan, Aishwarya Rajessh, Bharathiraja, Anu Emmanuel, Natty, Vela Ramamoorthy and others. It chronicles the tale of Arupom, who lost his father at a young age. He then looks after his family and decides to get his sister married. However, his family time and again belittles his efforts.

