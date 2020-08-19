'Crash Landing On You' Actor Son Ye Jin 'elated' With Show's Japanese Viewership

Son Ye Jin who essayed the role of Yoon Se-Ri in the reel story Crash Landing On You recently reacted to her drama’s success in Japan. After the Netflix drama was available to stream on the OTT platform, it witnessed a record number of views in the Japanese market. While talking about the success of the drama to Kyodo News, the actress revealed that she was ‘ecstatic and overwhelmed’ by the response.

Also Read | Hyun Bin Extends Support To Jae Wook Of 'Extraoridinary You'; Latter Expresses Gratitude

Crash Landing on You's Son Ye Jin talks about the drama's success

During the interview with Kyodo News, Son Ye Jin said that despite the passage of time since Crash Landing on You first aired, the actress is surprised by the growing response the drama has received. She is overwhelmed by the amount of interest the drama has received overseas.

Also Read | 'Crash Landing On You' Fame Hyun Bin Arrives In Jordan To Shoot For 'The Negotiations'

Crash Landing on You is a melodrama, war story which finds the perfect balance between portraying love along with political inhibitions between South Korea and North Korea. The actress essays the role of a businesswoman from South Korea who falls in love with a North Korean soldier. Son Ye Jin believes that the ‘story is comforting’ and might have provided the much-needed happiness during the pandemic situation.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You

In the reel story as well Son Ye Jin as Yoon Se Ri is of the opinion that there should be peace between the two countries that is North Korea and South Korea. Similarly, in the interview, Ye Jin said that the drama might have brought ‘peace of mind’ to many viewers during the time of distress.

On the professional front, as per reports in Soompi, Son Ye Jin will be seen in the American film alongside Sam Worthington of Avatar fame in the film Cross. Ye Jin is yet to give a confirmation on the news. The actress is also discussing other drama opportunities, as per reports in Korean media.

Also Read | The King: Eternal Monarch Star Lee Min Ho To Take Legal Action Against 'malicious Trolls'

Also Read | Jung Il Woo’s ‘sparkling’ Impression Of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Actor Lee Min Ho; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.