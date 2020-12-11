'Alice In Borderland' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In Japanese Manga Series

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese suspense manga series written and illustrated by Haro Aso. It is a live-action series produced by Netflix, directed by Shinsuke SatÅ, and premiered in December 2020. The plot of the series revolves around Arisu, Karube, and Segawa, a trio of highschool wrongdoers, who are bored with their current lives. During a firework celebration, Arisu wishes that he could live in a different world which would be more exciting for him. Read on to know more about the cast of Alice in Borderland.

Also Read | 'Alice In Borderland', A Live-action Thriller, Premieres On Netflix; Read Details

Alice in Borderland cast

Kento Yamazaki

Kento Yamazaki plays the role of Ryohei Arisu in the series. Ryohei Arisu wastes away his days without any goal in life until he is forced into a dire situation in a strange world, where his observational and decision-making skills blossom. Kento Yamazaki is a Japanese actor best known for his role as L in the live-action television series Death Note, and as the lead Minato Shindo in the Japanese medical drama remake of Good Doctor, as well as starring in films L DK, Heroine Shikkaku, and Orange.

Also Read | 'Loki' Cast Includes Tom Hiddleston With Owen Wilson & Others In MCU Debut

Also Read | 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Reveals Entire Cast Of The Much-awaited Film

Tao Tsuchiya

The Alice in Borderland cast includes Tao, who plays the character of Yuzuha Usagi. Usagi is a young woman who is overly sensitive and tends to lose direction. Tao Tsuchiya is a model and Japanese actor, best known for her roles in Mare, Kasane: Beauty and Fate, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final among others.

Also Read | 'The Little Mermaid' Cast Revealed By Walt Disney Studios; Halle Bailey To Play 'Ariel'

Nijiro Murakami

The Alice in Borderland characters includes Chisiya, portrayed by Nijiro Murakami. Chisiya is an intellectual who emits an aura of calm, unlike Arisu. He is quick to notice the unique skills Usagi and Arisu have. Nijiro Murakami is a Japanese voice actor known for voicing Hiro Shishigami in Inuyashiki - Last Hero and his roles in Aogeba Toutoshi and Dead Stock.

Keita Machida

The cast of Alice in Borderland includes Keita Machida. Keita plays the character of Karube, who is Arisu's friend and works as a bartender. Machida is a Japanese actor most known for his movies High and Low, Nusumareta Kao, Meet Me After School, and Segodon.

Yuki Morinaga

Yuki Morinaga plays the character of Chota, who is an office worker. Yuki Morinaga is a Japanese actor best known for his roles in Yotsuba Ginko Harashima Hiromi ga Monomosu: Kono Onna ni Kakeru and Magi: Tensho Keno Shonen Shisetsu.

Image Credits: ynah_v81 Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.