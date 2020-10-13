Viola Davis Shares Snippets From Her "Woman King" Training; Fans Call Her An 'inspiration'

Viola Davis shared snippets from her 'Woman King' training on her Instagram handle. Viola is gearing up for her upcoming project with Lupita Nyong’o. Viola essays the role of Nanisca, a general of the women’s military unit. Fans were amazed by her commitment to get in shape and flooded her post with comments and reactions. Take a look at Viola Davis’s Instagram post below.

The actor posted a three-series post on Instagram. Viola was seen dressed in black sportswear. In the first picture, Viola posed looking towards the camera while giving one of her best smiles. In the other two pictures, Viola was seen flaunting her well-sculpted arms as she continued training. Viola Davis wrote, “WomanKing here I come!!”. Take a look at Viola Davis’ Instagram post.

Viola Davis’s photo

Viola’s post garnered several comments and reactions from her fans and followers. Some of the comments read, “Now that’s a warrior!”, “You look awesome queen” “Cmon V!!! Basking in your glow!!” “Our queen is on Fire! Daaaayummm”. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions and comments.

Fans’ reactions

According to POPSUGAR, Davis and Mclain have been working together for over two years. The report suggested that Davis trains three times a week, focusing mostly on full-body exercises. Mclain stated that Viola’s training ethics are amazing and called her a true warrior. The report also stated that Davis was used to persevering through a hard workout and incorporated weight training in her routine while she was filming for 2018’s Widows.

Viola Davis’ movies

Viola Davis was reported as the first African-American actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting. Viola Davis’ movies include The Help, Fences, Widows, Suicide Squad, Doubt, Prisoners and Lila and Eve. She also featured in Custody, Traffic, The Architect, Jesse Stone: Death In Paradise and Jesse Stone: Stone Cold. According to cheatsheet.com, Viola Davis will appear on the small screen as First Lady Michelle Obama. The show traces the personal and political lives of the iconic first ladies throughout history. As reported, Viola is also set to return on the big screen reprising her role as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad.

Image Credits: Viola Davis Instagram

