'Scream 5' Star Kyle Gallner Reveals The Upcomer Has The Magic Of The Original Film

Scream 5 is an upcoming reboot or follow-up of the popular meta-horror franchise. The movie has grabbed much attention with its ensemble cast, including old and new additions. Now Kyle Gallner who has recently joined the fifth instalment said that it will bring the magic like the original.

'Scream' reboot to have magic like the original film

In a recent interview with Collider, Kyle Gallner opened up about the upcoming Scream movie. He hinted that he is the first one to say no to a reboot movie. The actor mentioned that what he found “really, really cool” about the Scream 5 script is that there is a lot of similar kind of magic which the first one had, which he thinks is really cool. Gallner stated that the audiences who loved the original are going to “really dig” the forthcoming reboot.

The original Scream film series was created by late Wes Craven. Scream is not the first Craven reboot that will feature Kyle Gallner. The actor previously appeared in A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot in 2010. It tried to put a new spin on the legend of Freddy Krueger. Many fans felt that the screenplay attempted to reinvent Krueguar’s story to make it more realistic and gritty. It was a mismatch with the campy tone of the original franchise and the reboot eventually failed at the box office.

Scream 5 cast and more

Scream 5 is said to be more of continuation of the series rather than a reboot, with bringing old members back. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton will reprise their characters as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Judy Hicks, from the previous four Scream movies.

The new members include Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin), Mikey Madison (Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Sonia Ammar. They are cast in undisclosed roles and anyone among them could be the next killer or killers in the Scream movie.

Oh hey guys what’s up.... just popped in to say I’m gonna be in scream @ScreamMovies 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 muahaaaaahahahahaha!!!! Let’s go!!!!! https://t.co/qw7TGwQakW — Kyle Gallner (@KyleGallner) September 10, 2020

Scream 5 is expected to commence shooting before the end of this month. It will be filmed in a studio located in Wilmington, in North Carolina. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have partnered to revive the Scream film franchise. Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be helming Scream 5. They are said to be following the footsteps of Wes Craven.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will pen down the script. Chad Villella will serve as an executive producer. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream, is on-board as well, as an executive producer. It was announced that Scream 5 will be arriving in theatres on January 14, 2022. The movie has recently begun filming.

