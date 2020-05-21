Neeraj Kabi Reveals He Didn't Imitate Any Journalist For 'Paatal Lok', Visited Newsroom

Actor Neeraj Kabi, who plays the role of a TV journalist in Amazon Prime Video's web series titled, Paatal Lok, in an exclusive interview with leading news daily revealed that although his portrayal looks realistic in the show, he did not imitate any real-life journalist to fit into the skin of his character Sanjeev Mehra in Paatal Lok. Reportedly, Neeraj Kabi exclaimed that he believed and relied thoroughly upon research and the directions from his writers and producers.

Neeraj Kabi revealed that he did not ape any journalist's mannerisms and also called that 'bad acting'. Furthermore, the actor revealed that the background of Sanjeev Mehra's character in Paatal Lok is that of an eminent journalist who was a hero. He added that the character of Sanjeev Mehra was all about courage and integrity and hence, keeping that in mind, he read up about those kinds of journalists from the 1990s. To know more about what a day at work looks like for a television journalist, Kabi said that he visited a news channel's office too.

Tamannaah Bhatia Rebuffs Rumours Of Rejecting Ravi Teja's Upcoming Film

Additionally, Neeraj Kabi expressed that for every role that he plays, he has the habit of carrying his notes along with him every day. Giving more insights about his ideas of acting, Neeraj Kabi revealed that acting happens when an actor or a person methodically structures something. Kabi also added that he likes to do his homework meticulously.

I was first attracted to Hathiram's character: Neeraj Kabi on 'Paatal Lok'

About Paatal Lok

Talking about the show, Paatal Lok went live on Amazon Prime on May 5, 2020. The teaser of the series was unveiled in April 2020, which very much created a buzz amongst the audience. Reportedly, the core ideas behind the show have been loosely adapted from a book, The Story of My Assassins written by disgraced former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal. The book revolves around the writer's life and how he runs background checks of the murderers. Paatal Lok cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, and Neeraj Kabi among many others.

Jaideep Ahlawat On Excessive Praises For 'Paatal Lok', Says 'It's All Getting Unreal'

On the professional front, Neeraj Kabi was last seen in Netflix's original series Taj Mahal 1989. He earned fame for his work in the popular films and web-series including Sacred Games, and his role in the movie, Hichki amongst many others. As of now, he is winning hearts with his amazing acting Amazon Prime Videos' web-series- Pataal Lok, which is produced by Anushka Sharma. The series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Niharika Lyra Dutt in the lead.

Neeraj Kabi talks about 'Talvar' co-star Irrfan Khan; reveals story about his sensitivity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.