Neeraj Kabi Talks About 'Talvar' Co-star Irrfan Khan; Reveals Story About His Sensitivity

One of the finest actors, Neeraj Kabi has shared the screen space with many legendary actors. Be it on the silver screen or the OTT platform, his performance has always managed to bag praises. Recently, when Neeraj Kabi was talking to a leading entertainment portal about his upcoming web-series, the actor remembered an anecdote from the sets of his previous project Talvar that shows how giving Irrfan Khan was as a co-star.

Neeraj Kabi, Irrfan Khan and an incident from 'Talvar'

Reportedly, Neeraj Kabi narrated an incident that took place when he was shooting for a 2015's release Talvar. The film also featured late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Neeraj Kabi narrated the first day of shoot in Kandivali.

Neeraj added that he asked the AD to request everyone on the sets to be quiet during his entry scene. But before his entry, he listened to Irrfan Khan, who was loudly discussing a scene with the director. Adding further to the same Neeraj revealed that as soon as he entered the space, Irrfan Khan was completely hushed down and he started whispering.

The 52-year old actor praised his co-star and said he was sensitive enough to give him that space, to remain quiet for the scene. And, that anecdote of his sensitivity was what struck Neeraj. Giving the credit to Irrfan, he mentioned that because the way the actor created ambiance was lovely and sensitive at the same time.

For the unversed, Neeraj Kabi and Irrfan Khan worked for a critically acclaimed film Talvar inspired by a true incident. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar was bankrolled under the production banner of VB Pictures along with Junglee Pictures. The mystery-thriller was premiered at numerous international film festivals as well.

Neeraj Kabi's projects

Talking about the professional front, Neeraj Kabi was last seen in Netflix's original series Taj Mahal 1989. He has earned fame for his work in the popular web-series and films including Sacred Games(web-series) and Hichki(film) among many others. He will soon essay the lead character in Amazon Prime Videos' upcoming web-series Pataal Lok, which will be produced by Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The series will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Niharika Lyra Dutt in the lead.

