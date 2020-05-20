Jaideep Ahlawat On Excessive Praises For 'Paatal Lok', Says 'It's All Getting Unreal'

In a recent exclusive interview with a leading entertainment portal, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about the excessive admiration of fans for his role in Paatal Lok. The actor who plays the character of Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok, a malcontent cop, expressed that his throat has started hurting because he has been responding to constant messages and calls for his performance in the web series. Moreover, Jaideep Ahlawat also expressed that it is all getting a little 'unreal' for him. Read details.

Jaideep opens up on Paatal Lok success

Jaideep Ahlawat who plays Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok recently spoke to an entertainment portal and expressed that he undergoes a strange feeling at times and ponders that it's all unreal. Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that ever since the premiere of Paatal Lok, he has been getting numerous congratulatory phone calls and messages, and is also busy with interviews, hence he has a little dry throat.

In the same interaction with the entertainment portal, when Jaideep Ahlawat was questioned about his parents' reaction to the numerous praises, Ahlawat exclaimed that his father is happy that his son is doing something nice. Highting one of the most basic traits of a mother, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that all the mothers are somewhat similar, they just question if you are eating time to time, and that's more than enough for them.

Bollywood hails Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok has been creating a tremendous buzz on the internet ever since its release on Amazon Prime. The show has become fans' favourite and even celebrities are praising it. From Varun Dhawan to Rajkummar Rao, Ishaan Khatter to Rakul Preet Singh, many stars have praised the series and the cast for its amazing work.

Ishaan Khatter shared his experience of watching the series and called it 'engaging' for its narrative. He also added that Paatal Lok is 'perfectly crafted'. Varun Dhawan shared a story on his Instagram and wrote that he found the show to be 'superb'. Actor Rajkummar Rao penned a heartfelt message of appreciation on his Instagram story, congratulating and praising the cast of Paatal Lok. He mentioned that the show is a 'must-watch' series according to him. And so on, many stars have set the internet blazing with their praises for the show.

