Anushka Sharma Shares 'Paatal Lok' New Poster, Announces Trailer Release Date

Anushka Sharma’s production house Clean Slate has officially entered the digital space with its web series Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram and shared a brand new poster of this upcoming web series. Along with this poster, Sharma also revealed that the web series’ trailer will be launched tomorrow i.e. on May 5, 2020.

Anushka Sharma’s 'Paatal Lok' ready to release

The reach of OTT platforms is on the rise. These platforms not only provide content in various genres but also at a cheaper price. Many celebrities from Bollywood are trying their luck by being part of web series and movies. The latest Bollywood star to venture in the OTT world is none other than actor Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharmaa is bringing her fans a brand new web series titled Paatal Lok. In her latest Instagram post, Anushka detailed about this brand new venture under her production house Clean Slate Productions. Anushka Sharma wrote, “Ready to enter the chaos that will either lead to the truth or towards destruction?” #PaatalLok Trailer out tomorrow, 11:34 am.”

The Paatal Lok teaser has already been released. The teaser hints that the web series is promising. Many people are calling Paatal Lok a brand new version of Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur. The show’s synopsis reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill, and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immortality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swarglok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”

This brand new Anushka Sharma-produced series has been helmed by Sudip Sharma. Sudip has previously written films like NH10 and Udta Punjab. Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee. The series will mark its debut on May 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

