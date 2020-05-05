Paatal Lok Trailer Called 'brutal' As Fans Can't Wait To Watch Anushka Sharma's Web Series

Web Series

Paatal Lok trailer was released by Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Video as a special preview with official trailer dropping soon. Know what fans say about it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paatal Lok trailer

Paatal Lok is an upcoming neo-noir web series which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It is banked by Anushka Sharma under Clean Slate Filmz banner. The teaser of the series was released on April 27 which made fans excited. A special preview trailer was released by the team on Anushka and Prime video’s social media handles. Read to know what fans say about it.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares 'Paatal Lok' New Poster, Announces Trailer Release Date

Paatal Lok trailer reactions

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Praises 'Paatal Lok', Says He Is Proud Of Anushka Sharma

Paatal Lok Trailer

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Web Series 'Paatal Lok' Poster Unveiled; Details Inside

Watch trailer here

Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee. The dark crime thriller is created by Sudip Sharma. The series is inspired by the traditional concepts of Svarga, Dharti and Paatal (heaven, earth and the underworld) and the four estates. It marks Anushka Sharma’s debut on the web platform as a producer. Paatal Lok will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 15, 2020.

Read | Anushka Sharma’s First Web Series ‘Paatal Lok’s Teaser Will Send Chills Down The Spine

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories