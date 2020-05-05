Paatal Lok Trailer Called 'brutal' As Fans Can't Wait To Watch Anushka Sharma's Web Series

Paatal Lok is an upcoming neo-noir web series which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It is banked by Anushka Sharma under Clean Slate Filmz banner. The teaser of the series was released on April 27 which made fans excited. A special preview trailer was released by the team on Anushka and Prime video’s social media handles. Read to know what fans say about it.

Paatal Lok trailer reactions

One of the finest trailers I hv evr seen of a Web-Series is @PrimeVideoIN #PaatalLok Absolutely Brilliant and looks a taut edge of the seat thriller.Watching this on 15th itself #JaideepAhlawat is simply brilliant and others - fantastic. @NeerajKabi1 @nowitsabhi @AnushkaSharma — FILMY FUSION (@thefilmyfusion) May 4, 2020

#PaatalLok looks the next big suspense series. Is it just me or you too got flasback of leila while watching this trailer? It gave me goosebumps of suspense, crime and merciless humans around us. — Rishika Rao (@aadiivaasii) May 4, 2020

This looks brutal. Content is coming from clean slate. Better watch it everyone. #PaatalLok https://t.co/PsWZDzoNWV — Endless 2.0 🚩 (@MeEndleSS) May 4, 2020

What a Name! #PaatalLok 💯 @PrimeVideoIN ‘s new show! Loved the exclusive trailer preview. INTRIGUING, PACY and all things I’d ❤️ to see! Can’t wait to watch the episodes! @AnushkaSharma you got me:)

Watch it if you haven’t: https://t.co/KVkQIaKtxm pic.twitter.com/owS2fhseZ9 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) May 4, 2020

Now this is called a sure shot Dhaasu Trailer......Maaza aayega, bunch of extremely talented people coming together to bring a super dark series what people want from Over the Top platforms.....https://t.co/fDranMic1U@PrimeVideoIN Bringing quality content in India #PaatalLok — Kumar Vishwas (@kunbelievablev) May 4, 2020

Paatal Lok Trailer

Watch trailer here

Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee. The dark crime thriller is created by Sudip Sharma. The series is inspired by the traditional concepts of Svarga, Dharti and Paatal (heaven, earth and the underworld) and the four estates. It marks Anushka Sharma’s debut on the web platform as a producer. Paatal Lok will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 15, 2020.

