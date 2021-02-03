Neha Dhupia Shares New Posters Of Short Film 'Step Out' Ahead Of Its February 4 Release

Neha Dhupia starrer short film Step Out is all set to release online tomorrow on February 4, 2021. The actor shared the poster in an Instagram post today on her feed as she excitedly counts just one day for its release. Read along and take a look at the post and know more about the movie.

Neha Dhupia is excited as her short film Step Out releases tomorrow

Neha Dhupia has been counting days for the release of her upcoming movie Step Out. The short movie will release tomorrow on February 4, 2021, on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The actor took to her Instagram to share a couple of posters of the movie and counting the days/day left for its release.

Neha's caption read, "#stepout ... tomorrow on @disneyplushotstar" and also added tags of the banners that are bankrolling the project. The post has received over 5k likes after it was shared earlier today on the photo-sharing platform. Fans are excited to see Neha on screen and have dropped some love on the comments under the post, take a look.

More about Step Out

Step Out stars Neha Dhupia and Dev Dutt in lead roles, with Hridaye Nagpal. The story has been written by Hridaye Nagpal and Suraj Wadhwa who are also producing the movie under the banner Strange Love Studios alongside Neha Dhupia’s Big Girl Productions. Cinematography for the movie is headed by Raza Mehta with music by Pruthu Parab. Neha Dhupia first announced the project on January 27, 2021, on her social media handles.

Neha Dhupia on the work front

Dhupia also announced her getting on board the Vidyut Jamwal starring movie Sanak. She shared the poster of the upcoming movie which features Jamwal in a wounded and captive state and expressed her excitement about being a part of the project. Neha wrote, “Happy to be joining this cool crew .... When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza”. The movie will be produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Zee Studios, and the cast will also include Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kanishk Varma apart form Neha and Vidyut.

