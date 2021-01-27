Neha Dhupia Unveils The First-look Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Step Out'; Angad Bedi Reacts

After joining the 'cool' cast of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak, Roadies Revolution's leader Neha Dhupia announced yet another upcoming film, Step Out. Along with sharing the first-ever character poster of the Hridaye A Nagpal directorial, Neha revealed that the upcoming film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on February 4, 2021. The first-look poster of Step Out was quick to get a thumbs up from her husband Angad Bedi and her Roadies Revolution co-leader Nikhil Chinapa.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Shares Stunning Sunkissed Selfie By The Pool Post Swim; Fans Go All Hearts

Neha Dhupia's 'Step Out' is a 'story that must be told'

Earlier today, i.e. January 27, 2021, Neha Dhupia announced her upcoming film titled Step Out, which is jointly produced by her own production banner Big Girl Productions and Strange Love Studios. While the upcoming film's screenplay is penned by Suraj Wadhwa and Hridaye A Nagpal, it boasts of Dev Dutt in a pivotal role alongside Neha.

Sharing the first-look poster of the Disney+Hotstar film on Instagram, Big Girl Productions' Instagram handle wrote, "AND here it is!! Our next project - a film made from the heart with a story that must be told. We cannot wait for you to see Step Out on 4th February 2021 on Disney Hotstar".

On the other hand, Neha took to Instagram and wrote, "Proud to present our next .... We @wearebiggirl and @strangelovesstudios bring to you #StepOut... on @disneyplushotstar on the 4 th of February ... directed by @hridayean ... produced by @wearebiggirl @strangelovesstudios @surajwadhwa along with @devdutt09 on @disneyplushotstar ... @humaramovie @think_talkies"

Check out the poster of 'Step Out' below:

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Shares Beach Pic With Daughter Mehr In Between 'building Sandcastles'

In no time from sharing the poster on Instagram, it soon caught netizens' attention and started doing rounds on social media. While Nikhil Chinapa commented on her post writing, "Wow! Looks super interesting Neha", her Step Out co-star Dev gushed, "Super excited for this". Furthermore, Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi also gave it a thumbs up by sharing the film's poster on his Instagram Stories.

Take a look:

Also Read | Angad Bedi Reveals Neha Dhupia's 'secret Name', Check Out

Meanwhile, Neha also recently made headlines after she announced being a part of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak's cast. Sharing the posters of the upcoming 'action extravaganza' on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy to be joining this cool crew .... When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza, A #VipulAmrutlalShah Production". Alongside Vidyut and Neha, Sanak will also star Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Shares Natural Beach Picture With Mehr, Fan Asks 'Baal Safed Kab Huye?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.