The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Two India's - One Watching Ramayana, Other Fighting For Survival': Kapil Sibal Attacks

General News

In an indirect reference to the situation of the migrant labourers across the country, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a jibe at Union Ministers

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ramayana

In an indirect reference to the situation of the migrant labourers across the country, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a jibe at Union Ministers and said that there are two types of people, one who are performing Yoga and watching Ramayana while other, who are trying to reach home, are fighting for survival.

'Two India's - One at Home and Other trying to reach home'

In another tweet, Sibal on Tuesday slammed the incident in which disinfectant was sprayed on migrant labourers who were returning to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader said that these migrant workers work in factories, restaurants, hotels, they harvest crops, they work in construction projects, highways and in the homes of the people. Sibal added that "They Build India and they should be treated with dignity"

Earlier on Monday, after a video went viral in which officials wearing protection gear were seen spraying disinfectant on migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the government said that action has been taken against those responsible.

READ | US' Pompeo speaks to EAM Jaishankar on Coronavirus; specifics of conversation here

Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers, started rushing to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown last week to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

READ | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa takes it up a notch; donates 1-year salary for Coronavirus fight

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased by 240 in the last 12 hours. A total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 1637 (including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths), according to the latest statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Tata Trusts commits Rs 1,500 cr to India's COVID fight; will donate Rs 500 cr to PM-CARES

READ | Emergency wards across country see surge in alcohol withdrawal symptom cases amid lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE