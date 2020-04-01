'Two India's - One Watching Ramayana, Other Fighting For Survival': Kapil Sibal Attacks

In an indirect reference to the situation of the migrant labourers across the country, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a jibe at Union Ministers and said that there are two types of people, one who are performing Yoga and watching Ramayana while other, who are trying to reach home, are fighting for survival.

'Two India's - One at Home and Other trying to reach home'

Two India’s



One ( at home )



Doing yoga

Watching Ramayana

Playing Antakshari



The other ( trying to reach home )



Fighting for survival

Without food

Without shelter

Without support — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 1, 2020

In another tweet, Sibal on Tuesday slammed the incident in which disinfectant was sprayed on migrant labourers who were returning to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader said that these migrant workers work in factories, restaurants, hotels, they harvest crops, they work in construction projects, highways and in the homes of the people. Sibal added that "They Build India and they should be treated with dignity"

Disinfectant Spray



Time to sanitise our politics

Not migrant workers reaching Bareilly to go home



They work



1) in factories

2) harvest crops

3) in restaurants , hotels

4) in construction projects , highways

5) in homes



They Build India



Treat them with dignity — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 31, 2020

Earlier on Monday, after a video went viral in which officials wearing protection gear were seen spraying disinfectant on migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the government said that action has been taken against those responsible.

Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers, started rushing to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown last week to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased by 240 in the last 12 hours. A total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 1637 (including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths), according to the latest statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

