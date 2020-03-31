Ramayana Actor Arun Govil Looks Pleased As He Watches Himself Onscreen; Fans React

A picture of actor Arun Govil has recently gone viral all over social media. Arun Govil was best known for his portrayal of Lord Ram from the Doordarshan series Ramayana. The picture that has got viral shows Arun Govil with his family watching Ramayana as his character appears on the screen.

Ramayana actor Arun Govil's picture goes viral on the Internet

A picture of Arun Govil sitting with his family and smiling while looking at his character Ram on-screen recently went viral. Fans of the veteran actor were delighted to watch him look pleased as he watched himself on television. For the longest time, fans have pictured Arun Govil as the face of Ram due to the Doordarshan series, hence watching him in a picture like this was a delight to many fans.

For the longest time, people have loved Doordarshan as it was their only source of entertainment. However, the emergence of modern technology became the reason for many such shows to be cancelled or ruled out. However, the current lockdown situation in the country has made fans of Doordarshan happy as the makers once again decided to air Mahabharata and Ramayana on the channel.

Doordarshan made an announcement following the 21-day lockdown situation that they will air reruns of their iconic shows. These shows include 'Ramayana', 'Mahabharat', 'Circus' and 'Byomkesh Bakshi'. Recently, actor Mukesh Khanna took to Twitter to express how pleased he was with the revival of the vintage shows. Mukesh Khanna also revealed that Shaktiman, which was a popular kids show, will also make a return to Doordarshan.

