Baahubali: Before The Beginning To Get New Creative Touch From Netflix & Arka Media Works

In the year 2018, the OTT streaming platform Netflix had announced a web series which was to be based on the blockbuster franchise, Baahubali. The show is to be titled 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning' and is touted to be a prequel before the events which took place in the 2015 movie, Baahubali: The Beginning and the 2017 movie, Baahubali: The Conclusion. Now, Arka Media Works along with Netflix is working towards giving a new creative approach to the ambitious project.

Netflix and Arka Media Works to re-envision the story

According to a news report in Indian Express, Netflix and Arka Media Works has released a statement regarding the same. The OTT streaming platform released an official statement recently wherein they said that they wish to do justice to the massive fandom of the Baahubali franchise. The statement further stated that the period drama is one of the most beloved stories. The platform stated that to bring this universe to life in the scale and manner that it deserves, they are re-envisioning the story of the same along with their partners, Arka Media Works. The statement further read that they wish to do justice to the dept of storytelling, complex characters along with the expansive vision of the franchise.

The show is to be based on Anand Neelakanthan's book

Arka Media Works which also collaborated with filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali franchise will join hands with the streaming platform to retain the grandeur of the movie for the audience. Arka Media Works in their statement revealed that millions of fans love the Baahubali epic. Their statement further stated how they are re-imagining this 'ground-breaking' story to inspire and entertain the audiences of Netflix.

They stated further that their mission is to recreate the entire world of the blockbuster franchise to make it exciting and memorable for the fans. The first season of Baahubali: Before The Beginning will be based on the author Anand Neelakanthan's book, The Rise Of Sivagami. The statement of the makers stated that the first season of the show will revolve around Queen Sivagami's transformation from a vengeful and rebellious person to an intelligent and clever queen. Her life will mainly be the central focus of the show against the backdrop of mystery, politics, and power game in the kingdom of Mahishmati.

