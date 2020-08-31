Who Is Smaran Sahu? Get To Know The Artsy Hunk From Netlix's 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta have greatly been appreciated for their new web series, Masaba Masaba. While the lead actors have been appreciated for their performances, the supporting actors have also been critically acclaimed. One of the Masaba Masaba cast members who showcased a great performance includes the Baahubali actor, Smaran Sahu.

Smaran Sahu in Masaba Masaba:

In the show, Masaba Gupta appears to have a crush on Smaran Sahu’s character. Sahu goes by the name of Jogi in Masaba Masaba and appears to be a hunky artist. Here’s everything you need to know about Smaran Sahu.

On the work front:

Smaran Sahu has been a part of several television commercials. The actor has worked for brands like Samsung, Gillette, Liberty Coolers, Park Avenue, Royal Challenge English, Hero Engines and Chevrolet Cruze. The actor was also a part of a youth television show named Roomies. This show featured on Channel V. Smaran played the role of Adityanandan Mathur a.k.a Adi. The show was extremely popular among the masses. The actor was also a part of a short film named Afterward.

According to a report by cinetalkers.com, the actor will soon star in the television show, Baahubali: Before the Beginning. This show will also star actors Mrunal Thakur, Rahul Bose, and Atul Kulkarni. Smaran Sahu is also a model and a photographer. He has featured in several print advertisements as well.

Personal life:

The 31-year-old actor, Smaran Sahu was born in Delhi. However, he attended school and college in Mumbai. The actor is married to a fashion blogger named Aayushi Bangar. According to cinetalkers.com, Aayushi and Smaran had been in a long-term relationship.

Smaran Sahu’s Instagram:

Actor Smaran Sahu is quite active on Instagram. Recently, Smaran posted about his role in Masaba Masaba. Further, he also expressed gratitude towards the cast and crew of Masaba Masaba.

He captioned the post as, “✖️. Introducing “Jogi”, a genuine mast-maula who inadvertently stumbles into the world of @masabagupta and her mess, written with the utmost zeal by @knowndeeknee, @anupama532, @clickmadness and my mad, powerhouse of a director @chinxter. Was an absolute blast to dive into his world. Catch all the fun, now streaming on @netflix. Thanks @adukapur for the brilliant frames, @cup_o_t for the impeccable set design, @ekalakhani for the clothes to set our vibe and @panchamighavricasting,@ashviniyardi and @viniyardfilms for the opportunity. A big, BIG shout out to the energetic team, the pillars, our co-exec producers - @cpayal and @santosh.shendye, our hardworking supervising producer - @payal_verma_sachdev, DA - @chackosusanna, directorial and production team - @malhotranipun, @harshiliciouss, @singhneeficant, @ayushmandhyani, @pratishkadam, @shubhamsonijoda, @khadija.kutbuddin.seth, @earthyworthy and Yash. Thanks to my co-actors, @masabagupta, @neena_gupta, @neilbhoopalam, @nayan.shukla, @rytash, @instasattu and @amariahandbrielle. Learnt a lot! Been a pleasure guys!👊🏻”.

