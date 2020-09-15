On Ramya Krishnan's Birthday, Take A Look At Her Famous Bollywood Movies

Legendary actor Ramya Krishnan is celebrating her 50th birthday today. She has been seen in many Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She was also seen in the Baahubali series as Sivagami Devi. The actor has done many iconic and versatile roles throughout her career. Not many fans of the actor know that she also did a few movies in Hindi. So to commemorate the actor on her birthday, here's a look at all of her Hindi movies.

Ramya Krishnan's Bollywood movies

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released in 1995 and was an action comedy film directed by David Dhawan and featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in dual roles with other actors like Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, and Paresh Rawal. Ramya Krishnan played the role of Neha Saluja in the film. The film was very successful and as per reports, gained over ₹45.2 crores worldwide.

Wajood

Wajood came out in 1998 and featured Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Ramya Krishnan played multiple roles in the film as Shalini, Sofia, and Amina. The film's music was composed by Anu Malik and lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

Shapath

Shapath came out in 1997 and was directed and produced by Rajiv Babbar. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Harish, Ramya Krishna, Vineetha and Salim Ghouse in the lead roles. Ramya Krishna was seen as Kavita D. Kallu in the film. The film also had singer Altaf Raja in a special appearance.

Loha

Another 1997 film, Loha was directed by Kanti Shah. It starred Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Shakti Kapoor and Mohan Joshi in the lead roles. Ramya Krishnan was seen as Karishma in the film and the film was very successful and had other famous Bollywood actors appear in the film as well.

Banarasi Babu

Banarasi Babu was directed by David Dhawan and was inspired by William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the 1972 Tamil movie Pattikada Pattanama. The film featured Govinda, Ramya, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Bindu in the lead roles. Ramya played the role of Madhubala “Madhu” Chaubey in the film.

Chaahat

Chaahat came out in 1996 and was a romantic musical film by director Mahesh Bhatt. The film starred Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ramya Krishnan and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Ramya played the role of Reshma Narang. The film was the 14th-highest-grossing film of 1996 worldwide, as per reports.

Criminal

Criminal came out in 1995 and was an action thriller film produced by K. S. Rama Rao under the Creative Commercials banner. The film featured Akkineni Nagarjuna as Dr Ajay Kumar, Ramya Krishna as A.C.P. Ramya, Manisha Koirala as Dr Swetha, Satyanarayana as Advocate Chandra Shekar and Kota Srinivasa Rao as Srinivasa Rao.

Parampara

Parampara came out in 1993 and was directed by Yash Chopra. Aditya Chopra wrote the screenplay for the film. The film had many actors in it like Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari and Anupam Kher. Ramya Krishnan played the role of Tara in the film.

Khal Nayak

Khal Nayak came out in 1993 and was a film produced and directed by Subhash Ghai. The film featured Sanjay Dutt as Balaram "Ballu" Rakesh Prasad, Jackie Shroff as Inspector Ram Kumar Sinha, Madhuri Dixit as Inspector Gangotri "Ganga" Devi, Anupam Kher as Ishwar Girdhar Pandey, Rakhee Gulzar as Aarti Prasad and Ramya Krishnan as Sophia Sulochana. The film went on to become a cult classic and also features many iconic songs.

Dayavan

Dayavan came out in 1988 and was directed by Feroz Khan. The film starred Vinod Khanna as Shakti Velu aka Dayavan, Feroz Khan as Shanker Waghmare, Madhuri Dixit as Neelu, wife of Shakti, and Aditya Pancholi as Dayavan's son-in-law. Ramya Krishnan was seen in a small role as a dancer in the film. The film was a box-office hit and was loved by its viewers.

