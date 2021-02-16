Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 16 2021: Amazon HP Omen Gaming Laptop Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 16 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a HP Omen Gaming Laptop. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the HP Omen Gaming Laptop.
There is a HP Omen Gaming Laptop that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. In which state is Thiruvalluvar day celebrated on the 2nd day of the Thai month?
Answer 1: Tamil Nadu
Question 2. What transport service was recently launched between Chandigarh and Hisar?
Answer 2: Air taxi
Question 3. Prakritik Paint'- a first of its kind has recently been launched by which organisation?
Answer 3: Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Question 4. Which of these following things is NOT true about this flower?
Answer 4: They only come in one colour
Question 5. This glass is traditionally used to drink and taste which of the following alcoholic beverages?
Answer 5: Wine