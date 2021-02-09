Why Is 'Black Clover' Ending? What's Next For The Anime After It Ends In March?

Fans of Black Clover were shocked to hear that the anime will be ending very soon. The show has gathered a worldwide following and has become one of the most popular anime of the current generation. While the show is ending the manga will continue. Read on to know why is Black Clover ending.

Why is Black Clover ending in March?

Yes, Black Clover will release its final episode on the 30th of March. One thing Black Clover fans loved about the show is its consistency in delivering episodes on time, unlike other popular animes. Creating high-quality anime takes a huge amount of time and effort so seasons are always delayed or one season is released after 2 or 3 years (like One Punch Man, Attack on Titan). Black Clover has stood out by delivering episodes on time without affecting the quality of animation. It's a commendable achievement.

In the past few months, the anime has sped up the storyline, coming close to the manga's ongoing story. Once the anime finishes the manga's ongoing story, it usually runs out of source material for newer content. So the decision to stop Black Clover anime in the middle of an ongoing arc is a good one. It will give the manga a good time to catch up on the story as well as give the animators working on the anime some well-deserved rest. While the fans might not be happy, they can always turn to the ongoing manga to brush up on the story.

Black Clover Cancelled: What Next?

The anime is ending on a cliffhanger, in the middle of an ongoing story. There are dozens of unanswered questions and unresolved plot-points. The producers have also said there is going an important announcement. This is a very good indication that the show will most likely return in the future given the popularity of the show. Many anime often run out of manga source material and then continue producing mediocre that end ruining the show's reputation.

This is a good time for the Black Clover anime to take a break so that when it eventually comes it will have enough good original manga stories to last at least a few seasons. The producers might also be planning to release a movie and so have put a stop on the anime like Kimetsu No Yaiba did last year. One thing is certain, Black Clover is certain to come back one way or another.

