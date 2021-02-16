Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date And Trailer; Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 Announced

Season 2 of Demon Slayer has been officially announced by the Demon Slayer Twitter handle. Kimetsu No Yaiba is one of the most popular anime shows of recent years. Read on to find out Demon Slayer season 2 release date

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date

The 2020 Demon Slayer film, Mugen Train is a superhit in theatres worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. The broke many records and is already considered by anime fans to be one of the best anime films of recent times. Even before the release of the film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba was a very popular anime with one season released. After the success of the film, the creators of the anime have wasted no time to officially announce the second season. With how popular this show is, it comes as a welcome surprise to anime fans.

Although no date for the release of season 2 has been given, the announcement states that Season 2 of Demon Slayer will be released sometime in 2021. A trailer for season 2 was also released that showcased some things that will happen in the upcoming season. Demon Slayer Season 2 will cover the famous Entertainment District Arc from the anime. Take a look at the trailer below.

The Entertainment District Arc in Demon Slayer manga is a popular storyline. In this arc, the main characters infiltrate a district in Japan to hunt demons. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, team up with a new demon hunter called Tengen Uzui, the character who is in the Twitter announcement poster for season 2. The Entertainment District has some intense fights and a great storyline. Fans are excited in anticipation of the upcoming season. Demon Slayer is also getting its very first video game adaption this year as well. It's an exciting year for Demon Slayer fans. While the manga has come to a close, the popularity of the anime keeps skyrocketing.

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Demon Slayer was a highly popular shonen manga that was adapted into an anime in 2019 and it received very high ratings. The show is popular all over the world and has a loyal fan following. Season 1 of the anime follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, whose life is turned upside when finds all his family dead upon returning from a trip to the city. The only survivor, his sister Nezuko has been turned into a demon. He promises her that he'll do everything in his power to protect her and change her back into a person. Thus, he starts his journey of becoming a demon slayer and learns to become a fighter to kill demons and protect innocent people. The first season of the anime is streaming on Netflix, in case you haven't seen it yet.

