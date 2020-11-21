Netflix Announces Free 2-day Subscription In India, No Payment Details Needed

Online streaming giant Netflix has recently treated fans with a big piece of news. The site has confirmed that it will make its streaming services free in India for two days. This ensures that users can watch any show, film or series of their choice without entering the details of the card or purchasing the subscription. For the unversed, earlier in October, the company revealed that Streamfest would let all users stream to Netflix for 48 hours at no cost.

When can one avail Netflix's free subscription?

The Streamfest will go live in India from December 5, 2020, and will be valid until December 6, 2020. To avail the advantage of the deal, users should simply enter their name, email address, and create a password. Users can binge on the entire Netflix collection, including movies, series, documentaries, and many more, via the promotional offer.

Users who register for streamfest will be able to access the content on Netflix and will be able to stream the game to their smart TV, games console, iOS and Android apps and PCs. However, streaming consistency will be the standard definition (SD). Earlier this year, Netflix stopped offering a 30-day free trial in India. The company then stopped offering a free trial on all other markets.

Talking about announcing testing the Streamfest in India, Netflix COO Greg Peters said during a conference call that they are very excited about the idea and they will then see how it goes. Greg Peters also added that giving everyone in the country access to Netflix's free subscription during the weekend could be a great way to expose many new people to the amazing stories that the site has to offer. Peters also added that they are really creating an event and they hopefully get a bunch of those people to sign up.

Revealing about its plans in India, Peter said that they have been working really hard to try and make their offering in India more attractive, more competitive to members and members-to-be. He also added that there is a bunch of different product features they have been doing, partnerships and payment integrations. Netflix is currently among the most popular streaming sites in India.

