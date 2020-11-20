Justin Bieber And Shawn Mendes Talk About 'Monster' They Are Facing In New Video

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have taken the internet by a storm with their latest music video titled Monster. Few hours into its release, the song has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes’ newly released song is on the lines of talking about their bad past. The duo can be heard talking about the 'monster' they fear and also want to avoid.

Shawn and Justin are talking about "tripping," "falling," their "sins," and "breaking down". And all this according to the song makes them a 'monster'. In the song, Justin Bieber is also heard talking about being jealous and making bad moves during the age of 15. Justin Bieber, also in his verse, sings about taking responsibility for his past actions. In a quip to his critics and haters, he says, “holding it against me like you’re the holy one.” For the unknown, in his single Lonely, Justin had also talked about how the troubles began for him at a very young age.

The song starts with Mendes criticizing the burden of being worshipped by the public, which creates monsters out of the same artists if they don't suit their definition of perfection. In the second half of the track, Bieber enters, narrating his tale of becoming a musical sensation at the age of 15 and the trauma of his' bad decisions' being exposed to public uproar. Take a look at Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes' latest video below.

The video was directed by Colin Tilley. "Monster" is a surprise for all the fans of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, who have been waiting for the two to make music together for a long time. The musicians launched Monster's teaser earlier this week and later picked up fans' enthusiasm with their fun Twitter banter.

After Justin Bieber posted an old interview clip where he asked, "Who is Shawn Mendes? Mendes took to his Twitter handle on November 17, answered with a photo of himself along with Jacob Tremblay, who in his Lonely video played a young Bieber. Mendes also wrote "Don't you remember us taking this photo together?" To which, Bieber replied saying, "This man feels he can beat me in hockey. Take a look.

This guy thinks he can beat me in hockey https://t.co/Cmk5v6jlZG — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 17, 2020

