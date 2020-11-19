Is Netflix's 'The Liberator' Based On A True Story? All About The CGI + Live-action Series

The Liberator is an animated series set against the backdrop of World War II. The show tells the story of the United States Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit. As per a report by Radio Times, it is a new patent-pending technology combining state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance. The historical drama is an adaptation of Alex Kershaw’s book, The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey. The Liberator on Netflix premiered on November 11, 2020. Read on to find about 'Is Netflix's Liberator based on a true story?

Is Netflix's Liberator based on a true story?

The Liberator on Netflix tells the real-life story of the United States Army officer Felix Sparks, who commanded the 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment. It was one of the primary Allied forces to enter the Dachau concentration camp and liberate its prisoners. Along with the trailer of the series, Netflix has provided the plot synopsis.

It revealed, “The World War II drama series The Liberator, tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over five hundred days to liberate Europe.”

It is a real-life story based on Alex Kershaw's book which talks about the story set in World War II. The story of The Liberator is about army officer Felix Sparks, who fought alongside the Allied forces in Italy for more than 500 days. Here is a trailer of the movie.

The Liberator on Netflix review

87% of Google users voted that they liked this TV show. While IMDb gave it a rating of 7.5/10, it also has a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Liberator cast includes Bradley James, who will play the leading role of Felix Sparks. He will feature alongside Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, and Ross Anderson. As of currently, there are only 4 episodes released. The U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks story seems to be of great interest amongst the war movie fanatics.

