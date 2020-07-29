Netflix Breaks Record For The Most Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations; Check Out The List

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards have been announced yesterday. Once again, it was a race between Netflix and HBO, but this year, Netflix broke the record with 160 nominations in all categories. Emmy Nominations is all about Netflix this year. With 160 nominations, Netflix broke the previous HBO’s record of 137 nominations in the year 2019. HBO has slipped down with 107 nominations this year. The next closest competitor in the list is reportedly NBC with 47 nominations.

The most nominated show was Watchmen from HBO, winning 26 awards including one for Best Actress for Regina King and Best Limited Series. Netflix’s Ozark and Crown, HBO’s Succession scored nominations. This was followed by 20 nominations for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. This year the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences wins’ applause for its diverse candidate slate. Out of the 102 acting candidates, 35 are Black in all.

Other digital streaming platforms like Disney+ and Apple TV+ have also gone on to make inroads to this year's awards. Apple TV+ has picked up its first nomination for The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston's best actress bid. Disney+ holds 15 nominations, making it the most for any first-year network ever. Disney+Hotstar's The Mandalorian which debuted last December won 15 nominations.

The ceremony this year took the form of a virtual gathering, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Leslie Jones (Supermarket Sweep, SNL), along with the presenters Laverne Cox (Inventing Anna), Josh Gad (Central Park), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason), and Frank Scherma, chairman and Ceo of the Television Academy, arranged the nomination announcement. The final round of voting commences on 21 August and continues through August 31. The awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, whose series will air on ABC on September 20.

List of nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

