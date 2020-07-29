Last Updated:

Netflix Breaks Record For The Most Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations; Check Out The List

Emmy Awards 2020 nominations have been announced yesterday. The nominations are all about Netflix this year. with 160 nominations, breaking all records.

Emmy Awards 2020 nominations

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards have been announced yesterday. Once again, it was a race between Netflix and HBO, but this year, Netflix broke the record with 160 nominations in all categories. Emmy Nominations is all about Netflix this year. With 160 nominations, Netflix broke the previous HBO’s record of 137 nominations in the year 2019. HBO has slipped down with 107 nominations this year. The next closest competitor in the list is reportedly NBC with 47 nominations.

The most nominated show was Watchmen from HBO, winning 26 awards including one for Best Actress for Regina King and Best Limited Series. Netflix’s Ozark and Crown, HBO’s Succession scored nominations. This was followed by 20 nominations for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. This year the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences wins’ applause for its diverse candidate slate. Out of the 102 acting candidates, 35 are Black in all.

Other digital streaming platforms like Disney+ and Apple TV+ have also gone on to make inroads to this year's awards. Apple TV+ has picked up its first nomination for The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston's best actress bid. Disney+ holds 15 nominations, making it the most for any first-year network ever. Disney+Hotstar's The Mandalorian which debuted last December won 15 nominations.

The ceremony this year took the form of a virtual gathering, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Leslie Jones (Supermarket Sweep, SNL), along with the presenters Laverne Cox (Inventing Anna), Josh Gad (Central Park), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason), and Frank Scherma, chairman and Ceo of the Television Academy, arranged the nomination announcement. The final round of voting commences on 21 August and continues through August 31. The awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, whose series will air on ABC on September 20.

List of nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Killing Eve
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Outstanding Comedy Series
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Dead to Me
  • Insecure
  • Schitt's Creek
  • The Good Place
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
  • Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson, black-ish
  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Ted Danson, The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Steve Carell, The Morning Show
  • Brian Cox, Succession

