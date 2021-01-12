Netflix Confirms Third Season Of 'The Umbrella Academy'; Fans Are 'so Excited'

The Umbrella Academy is a famous American superhero TV series based on a comic book written by Gerard Way. The plot of the series follows the life of a family of adopted superhero siblings that unite to solve the mystery behind their father’s death with a threat of an apocalypse. As the series has completed its second season, all the fans were eagerly waiting to know whether The Umbrella Academy season 3 will be out soon. Netflix recently made a certain revelation about the same. Have a look at Netflix Twitter to see what they revealed through its Twitter handle.

Is The Umbrella Academy season 3 happening?

The Sparrows are coming in season 3 ☂️ https://t.co/lbWMQvnQet pic.twitter.com/GqePLzRCYt — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2021

Netflix recently took to its official Twitter handle and shared the good news by adding a picture of The Sparrows that are one of the significant parts of The Umbrella Academy and stated how they were all set to be seen in The Umbrella Academy season 3. Fans saw a glimpse of The Sparrows in the last episode of The Umbrella Academy season 2. Netflix depicted through its tweet that they will be returning in the third season of the show. Many of the fans took to Netflix official Twitter handle and reacted to this announcement. Several fans were surprised yet delighted to know about the upcoming season of the show and illustrated their excitement in the tweets. Have a look at how the fans reacted to the news about The Umbrella Academy season 3.

stop playing with my anxiety pic.twitter.com/UxEwKpt23X — Rain 🍌🍩 & salvinho (@charliemaniacs) January 11, 2021

Can't wait to see some footage when it's ready pic.twitter.com/yyzQFTCpb5 — Daniel Findura (@findura_4) January 11, 2021

RIGHT!!! I NEED CLOSURE!! — Fatness Everdeen (@Mizz_Undrstud) January 11, 2021

IM SO EXCITED HELP — kyla|| ☂︎ ⭒ (@tuakyla) January 11, 2021

For those who haven't watched the last episode of The Umbrella Academy 2, The Sparrow Academy appeared when the Academy discovered that Reginald was still alive and had formed Sparrow Academy instead of The Umbrella Academy. His academy consisted of five children, a green floating cube and Ben as Number One. According to an article by Deadline, The Umbrella Academy 3 release date will be somewhere at the end of 2021 as the filming will begin in February 2021.

Also Read What Time Does 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons' Season 5 Release On Netflix?

Also Read Kobe Bryant To Make Special Appearance In Tony Parker's Latest Netflix Documentary As Well

The Umbrella Academy cast

The Umbrella Academy cast is an ensemble cast of some of the budding actors whose performances are being loved by the audiences. Some of The Umbrella Academy cast members include actors namely Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Cameron Britton, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Mary J. Blige, Yusuf Gatewood, and a few others.

Also Read 'Army Of The Dead' Release Date On Netflix Announced; Know Premiere Of Zack Snyder's Film

Also read Is 'Lupin' Dubbed On Netflix? Find Out If The French Show Has Been Dubbed By The Platform

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.