Inside the World's Toughest Prisons is a TV documentary produced by London-based Emporium Productions. The show has recently been renewed for a 5th season which would air in January 2021 itself. The show follows Raphael Rowe, who was a prisoner for 12 years himself before being acquitted for a crime he didn't commit.

The show investigates some of the world's toughest prisons from the inside. The angle of the show is intriguing enough for all the viewers who want to know about the life of prisoners from their point of view as well as from the prison guard's point of view. Season 5 would showcase the world's toughest prisons in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa. The TV docuseries has a 7/10 rating on IMDb. Read on to know "what time does Inside the World's Toughest Prisons season 5 release on Netflix?"

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'Surviving Death' Release On Netflix? Details About The Upcoming Docuseries

What time does Inside the World's Toughest Prisons season 5 release on Netflix?

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons season 5 release date 2020 is scheduled for January 8, 2021. The streaming service platform Netflix is known to premiere all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, Inside the World's Toughest Prisons season 5 release time is also expected to be at midnight according to PT on January 8, 2021. The Indian users of Netflix will be able to watch the Inside the World's Toughest Prisons season 5 on Netflix from 1.30 PM on Friday.

ALSO READ| Jitendra Kumar Roped In By Netflix For A Sports Drama Opposite Arushi Sharma?

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons season 5 on Netflix

The first season came in 2016 from April-May on Channel 5 network. Each season of Inside the World's Toughest Prisons show has only 4 episodes. After the first season, the show was picked up by Netflix and from then Season 2 to Season 4 were aired on Netflix itself.

Season 1 was hosted by Paul Connolly, who is an Irish journalist, however, for the later seasons, Raphael Rowe has been hosting the show since then. The Season 4 of Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 5 series was released on July 2020. Check out the trailer of the Season 5 of this popular Netflix show coming to Netflix on January 8, 2021.

ALSO READ| Tillotama Shome-starrer 'Sir' To Release On Netflix

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival' Release On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.