What To Watch On Netflix India This Week? Complete List Inside

Netflix offers a wide range of shows and movies to choose from that people can binge-watch. The streaming app has some of the most interesting content from different genres like horror, suspense, romance, family drama and many more. Check out some of the series of that will hit the platform this week.

Series to watch on Netflix this week

Space Force (Friday)

The show is a comedy series starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz. A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the newest agency of U.S. Military named Space Force. The trailer of the series has left fans intrigued.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Friday)

The popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian’s show would be premiering on Netflix this Friday. After Kanan Gill, Biswa and several others, Kenny will be presenting his stand up on the OTT platform. Fans seem thrilled for the show.

Legal V (Friday)

A lawyer who has been disbarred seeks to redeem her reputation and tries to lead a misfit legal team to victory. Starring Ryoko Yonekura, this is a Japanese TV show. The show's trailer had left fans intrigued.

Read Also | Is 'Uncut Gems' A True Story? Here Are Some Cool Facts About The Netflix Movie

Somebody Feed Phil (Friday)

The second season of the popular series will come out on Friday. The show stars Philip Rosenthal and is a travel and adventure documentary. The first season was well well-received by fans.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Monday)

The world-famous reality show KUWTK would be premiering in Netflix India on Monday. Starring Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, the show will be full of scandals and goofiness. The show is sure to entertain many fans and give them a glimpse into the beginning of the Kardashian-Jenner family's rise to fame.

Read Also | Netflix's 'Space Force' Starring Steve Carell Early Reviews Out On Rotten Tomatoes

Married To Medicine (Monday)

Another reality show full of scandals, starring Mariah Huq, Kari Wells. Toya Bush-Harris, the show is based on a group of dynamic women who are united by medicine. In the group, some women are doctors themselves, while some are wives of doctors. They are shown juggling their careers, family lives and social lives.

Below Deck (Monday)

Another reality TV show which is coming on Netflix is Below Deck. The show is about a young crew who navigates life at sea. The show has romance, drama and other interesting factors that will keep the viewers entertained.

Read Also | Was Netflix's Sci-fi Thriller 'Dark' Season 3's Release Date Disclosed In Season 2?

Read Also | Will Alia-Ranbir & Time-travelling Emraan Hashmi Be Perfect In Hindi Remake Of 'Dark'?

Image Credits: Free stock from Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.