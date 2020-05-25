Will 'Dynasty' Season 4 Will Air On Netflix From October 2021? Read More

The Netflix show Dynasty has made its comeback with Season 3 on May 23, 2020. Dynasty Season 3 finale was aired on the TV on May 8, 2020. The show Dynasty is a modern take on a series by the same name aired between 1981 to 1989. It revolves around the sensuous, dark and gritty lives of the two luxury savouring families.

One family in the series is called the Colbys whereas the others are called Carringtons. In every season of the show has been made with a dash of glamour and has a very steamy script too. It is all in all a rollercoaster ride of the lives of the two families. The season 3 of Dynasty has been getting a lot of good reviews and fans are now excited to know whether they will see Dynasty Season 4 on Netflix. Here is all we know about it so far.

Dynasty Season 4 Netflix Release Date

The Season 3 of Dynasty aired on Netflix in May 2020. But if we go by the TV schedule the twenty episodes of the show were aired between October 2019 and May 2020. The interesting thing to notice was that Netflix has released Dynasty Season 3 just within two weeks of its actual completion. It is now reported that Dynasty Season 4 is scheduled to release on Netflix US and Canada in the October of 2021.

Dynasty Season 3 opened to a good start on the streaming platform which has led the makers to believe in the show and there is a possibility that they will be extending the show for the fourth season. Season 3 of the show was supposed to have two additional episodes for Season 3 but they were not able to produce them due to the global pandemic.

This has not let fans to believe that the production schedules of Dynasty Season 4 will also be affected but it and the fans will not get to watch the show early.

It is likely that season 4 might witness some new roles joining the team. It is also reported that cast members from previous seasons might be making a comeback apart from the lead characters. The lead character who will be seen returning for Dynasty Season 4 are:

Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington

Grant Show as Blake Carrington

Rafael de la Fuente as Samuel Josiah “Sammy Jo” Jones

Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane

Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby

Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt

Alan Dale as Joseph Anders

Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings

Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington

