Netflix impressed with woman's simple trick to use ex-boyfriend's account

The ingenious hack of a woman for stealing her ex-boyfriend’s Netflix account for two months has everybody impressed including the streaming giant. While it is common for people to share accounts, this woman kept on using a Netflix account by simply naming her profile as ‘settings’. The hack was uncovered after the boy's brother, who goes by username @yellowgengar2, later took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Netflix landing page.

'I am not mad at her'

In his tweet, the user revealed that his brother’s ex had renamed her credentials as ‘setting”, therefore, creating an illusion. He then went on say that he wasn’t mad at her but disappointed in himself for believing that an account named 'settings' would legitimately be Netflix's settings. He also shared a screenshot of the Netflix landing page which showed an account named 'setting' sitting right next to an account named 'Norman'.

My brothers ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now by disguising her account as “settings” and honestly I ain’t even mad. I’m just really disappointed in myself for actually believing that an account named “settings” would legitimately be Netflix settings pic.twitter.com/fSn3BSCcZh — bruh (@yellowgengar2) May 27, 2020

The woman‘s genius hack has left people amused. Since being shared, the post has taken the internet by storm racking up over 281k likes and 62.26k retweets. Meanwhile, the official account of Netflix also weighed in on the discussion and wrote, "Respect".

Ok but who is "Add Profile?" — A is for Amy, who fell down the stairs (@Amyisverybusy) May 27, 2020

I named my profile “Cancel Netflix”, which was the most effective way of keeping the kids away from my profile. You’d think that Netflix would’ve sorted out profile access control sometime since 2007. — Barsteward (@barsteward) May 28, 2020

Remember In school when the teachers used to say, not everyone can be academic, some have to find there own version of being smart....THIS is one of those versions! — Alex Bristow (@AlexBristow93) May 27, 2020

Give him a free account imo — Masked Mike (@312mike_) May 27, 2020

