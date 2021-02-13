'To All The Boys I Loved Before' Actors Talk About Netflix Franchise Coming To An End

To All The Boys I Loved Before part 3 released on Netflix on February 12 and was the final installment of the franchise starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The Valentine's release was a much-awaited one as it brought closure to the popular teenage love story. The first part of the series debuted in 2018 and instantly became a hit with the younger generation. Speaking about the end of an era, both Noah and Lana expressed a range of emotions as they closed this chapter in their careers.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever stars talk about the franchise coming to an end

The latest and final installment of the film focuses on Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey's love story and how they transition from high schoolers to into reponsible adults. Lara Jean is left with a tough decision about which college to choose, the one near her boyfriend's college or the institute of her dreams. Talking about the ending of the movie, Lana stated that she loved it and it was very important for her that the character made choices about her future as a young woman going out and living her life. She further added that she really appreciates that at the end of the film, it is satisfying to see Lara Jean make a choice of her own to step out into the world and she follows her heart.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Noah Centineo talked about bidding goodbye to his popular character Peter Kavinsky. He said it was bittersweet and like all things in life, this had to come to an end too. For him, it was the perfect way to say goodbye. Lana agreed with her co-star and added that she hasn't processed anything and is still in denial about the series coming to an end. The coming of age story shows the couple’s teenage love story and the problems they face when the physical distance becomes a threat.

Talking about fan interactions and the impact the film had on the audience, Lana Condor recalled one incident and added that one girl was standing in the crowd and had a handwritten note that she was holding up, which read, “You Saved My Life”. Condor stated that she will never forget that moment and if her movie saved even one person’s life, then it was worth it. When asked about whether there will be the fourth film in the To All The Boys I Loved Before series, Lana said that she wishes there was but never say never. She further said that she has a dream that maybe 10 years later when Lara Jean and Peter are grown up and working, it would be nice to see them in a different light.

Image Credits: Lana Condor Official Instagram Account

