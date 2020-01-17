'Sex Education' Season 2: What Time Does The Show Air On Netflix?

Netflix shows have a reputation of gaining dedicated fans for their shows and one such show that has been dominating is Sex Education. The series came as a surprise hit for online viewers and fans are in anticipation for its second season. The show was created by Laurie Nunn and is a coming-of-age comedy.

Also Read | Netflix Shows To Watch This Week: 'Sex Education', 'Grace And Frankie', And More

What time does Sex Education Season 2 come on Netflix?

Source: Sex Education's Instagram

When will it come out?

According to multiple media portals and reports, Sex Education 2 is expected to release on January 17 and at 3:00 am according to Indian standard time. The second season of the show is also expected to have eight episodes and also have two new students joining the roaster.

Viv, played by Chinenye Ezeudu, and Rahim, played by Sami Outalbali, will be seen as the new students in Moordale High School. Viv poses as an immensely smart student while Rahim is an enigmatic student who causes a stir. George Robinson also joins the cast as Isaac, the newest resident of Maeve’s caravan park.

Also Read | Gillian Anderson's Diverse Characters In 'Sex Education 2' And 'The Crown 4'

Source: Sex Education's Instagram

The story in the first season revolved around the life of a sexually repressed teen virgin. Audiences loved the season 1 of the show and have waited for almost a year for its season 2. The new show will feature Otis attempting to control his newfound sexual urges as he tries to balance his relationship with Ola and his complicated relationship with Maeve.

Also Read | 'Sex Education' Season 2: This Throwback Video Will Make Fans Eager For The Netflix Show

Source: Sex Education's Instagram

Also Read | 'Sex Education' Season 2 Trailer Details You Might Have Missed, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.