Netflix's Upcoming Dark Comedy Series 'Hasmukh' Starring Vir Das To Release In April?

Netflix recently acquired a new dark comedy series called Hasmukh. The series is co-created by actor-comedian Vir Das who is also playing the lead in the series. According to various media reports, the series has finally gotten a release date.

According to the different media reports, the series is expected to release next month. The series will likely be released on April 10, 2020, on Netflix. However, there is no official announcement of it and there are chances that its release date could change. Recently, the Netflix film, Maska’s release date was also changed.

The series’ plot revolves around an aspiring comedian who murders his mentor for a chance to get famous. But as he rises to fame, he realises that the only way to stay at the peak is to keep killing. In Hasmukh, Vir Das will be seen playing the lead role with Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Raza Murad, Inaamulhaq, Suhail Nayyar and Amrita Bagchi.

Vir Das had earlier opened up about Netflix’s Hasmukh to a news agency in January when the series was at the post-production stage. He had said that the Netflix series has elements of the crime drama Dexter and Fargo. Talking about Hasmukh, the comedian had said that it was nice to do some Hindi stand-up and it was also nice to murder people in every episode.

He had further said that he enjoyed being a part of the series and it is a different avatar of him in the series that will surprise his fans and audience. Apart from playing the lead role, Vir Das is also a writer and creative producer on Hasmukh. The series’ official description on Netflix reads as, “A timid, small-town comedian's long-awaited big break takes a dark turn when he realises committing murder is the only way to keep his onstage mojo.”

