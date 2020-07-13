'The Old Guard' Ending Explained: What Happens To Booker At The End?

Netflix's The Old Guard that is based on Greg Rucka’s comics has a diverse cast and a compelling plotline. Andy, essayed by Charlize Theron, leads an ancient band of warriors who spend centuries trekking around the world, fighting for just causes and saving lives.

Just as the group is taking on a new recruit, US Marine Nile (Kiki Layne), they have to face a new, thoroughly modern foe: Merrick, the evil pharmaceutical executive who wants to abduct them and research their centuries-long life source. The ending of the movie leaves the door open for a sequel. Here’s taking a look at the ending of the film The Old Guard Netflix.

The Old Guard ending explained

In the climax of the Old Guard plot, Andy and her fellow soldier Booker are going off to rescue their friends Joe and Nicky, who are still kept in Merrick's laboratory. They track down former CIA agent Copley to locate their friends, who previously set a trap for the team with a fake mission to get video evidence of their healing powers.

After being alive for more than two decades, Booker, who has a deep wish for death, double-crosses his mates and hands himself and Andy over to Merrick. Andy is shot in the stomach in the course of the action but doesn't heal instantly. Revealing that she's lost her immortality, as all Old Guard members do in time.

Fortunately, Nile, who had decided to join her family earlier, wants to save the rest of the gang instead. Copley, who turned them over in hopes of finding a cure for illness in the wake of the illness and death of his wife, decides to help Nile rescue her friends. Nile frees Andy (who is absolutely fine), Booker, Joe, and Nicky and kills Merrick by tackling him from a high-rise window. Finally, the Old Guard returns to business pretty much as normal, but with the understanding that every mission could be the last of Andy and for Booker to betray the party for a hundred years.

The pre-credits scene explained

The film also has a scene with pre-credits which opens the door to a sequel. The exiled Booker, now spending his time drinking in his native France, returns to his flat to find Quynh waiting for him. Now, earlier in the film, we learned Quynh's story, and she's a cautionary tale about why the Old Guard really doesn't want to be captured.

Andy and Quynh were partners back in the Middle Ages until they were caught and accused as witches. The fact that no execution procedure managed to destroy them seemed to really back up the witch theory, so Quynh was sealed in an iron coffin and dumped into the sea. The next 500 years she spends trapped in a shell, unable to die and gradually losing her mind. Watch the trailer below.

