'The Old Guard' Part 2: Will There Be Sequel To 'The Old Guard'?

The Old Guard movie premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on July 10, 2020. The American superhero flick is an adaptation of Greg Rucka’s comic book of the same name. However, the makers have now added their twists to the graphic novel origins. One question that has now been bothering fans is -- will there be a sequel to The Old Guard? Read on:

Will there be The Old Guard part 2?

In an interview with an entertainment portal, The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood revealed that there were no plans for turning the superhero into a franchise. However, she added that it could happen. Before the release of The Old Guard, the filmmaker revealed her thoughts about the future.

The Old Guard sequel confirmed

Gina Prince-Bythewood revealed that they are working on a sequel of the movie. Moreover, she told the portal that they have been planning for the story to be a trilogy. As per the media report, the director sounded like she was interested in potentially coming back to continue the story on the screen on getting the opportunity.

The media report suggests that the 'economics of Netflix is different, and it is a complicated process to figure out handling sequels'. Moreover, it is not limited to looking at box-office numbers and deciding that people would pay money to watch the sequel. But Netflix focuses on using them as a way to entice new subscribers or keeping the existing ones to not think of leaving the platform.

On the other hand, Netflix movie sequels haven't been a trend. Movies such as Bright and Murder Mystery have received sequels. However, the makers have not started the production of both films yet. Meanwhile, Greg Rucka is writing the next sequel of The Old Guard.

The Old Guard Netflix details

The Old Guard has received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike upon its Netflix release on July 10, 2020. It stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari, and Harry Melling in major roles. While the makers have confirmed the superhero movie’s sequel, there might be a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



