Charlize Theron’s 'The Old Guard' Poster And Release Date Out

Charlize Theron will be seen in a Netflix action flick soon. A crisp new poster of this upcoming action-filled Netflix movie titled The Old Guard has been released recently. The Arrested Development actor has gone on to release the poster of The Old Guard on Tuesday. The release date for the film has also been announced. Read further ahead for more details:

The Old Guard poster and release date out

According to reports, Charlize Theron is all set to star in the Netflix film The Old Guard, and she has revealed the poster of the same, just days ahead of the official trailer release. The film is helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The Old Guard is supposedly based on a comic book by the same name, made by American comic book writer Greg Rucka, who is known for his work in the DC comics, and Leandro Fernandez, a comic book artist who has worked with Marvel comics.

Charlize Theron is seen grabbing all the attention in the poster, which seems to be based around her. The film will also feature KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli, and Marwan Kenzari. They can be seen in the poster holding weapons like swords and machine guns. The film focuses on the titular Old Guard, a group of immortal beings who have been acting like mercenaries to keep this world as stable as possible. But things go haywire when another immortal being appears and threatens to change the world forever.

Theron posted this poster on Twitter, but apart from this the official social media handle of Netflix also posted an animated poster on Tuesday afternoon. The Old Guard will be dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 10, 2020. The posters also stated that the trailers will be dropped on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this action drama on the OTT platform.

For the unversed, Charlize Theron is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Hollywood. She was last seen in the film titled Bombshell. It was directed by Jay Roach. The film was written by Charles Randolph and featured Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie. The movie was well-received by critics and fans.

