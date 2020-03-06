Taika Waititi To Write & Direct Two 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory' Series For Netflix

Taika Waititi is a well-known director and an Oscar-winning screenwriter too. He has worked on creating a lot of fictional films and series likes Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, and The Mandalorian. Recently he has been also attached to several Disney Plus properties too. After such a good track record, Taika Waititi was signed by Netflix to write, direct, and executive produce two animated series. It was reported that the properties Taika Waititi will be working on are based on the works of Roald Dahl, the most prominent one being Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Read here to know more about Taika Waititi’s upcoming project Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Taika Waititi to write & direct two 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Netflix announced that they have signed Taika Waititi for recreating the Roald Dahl’s whimsical world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It was also reported that the animated series will have a whole new take on the Oompa-Loompas who were seen singing in the John Depp-led film. The 1964 classical book will get a facelift from Taika Waititi. Only time will tell what creative take the director has for Willy Wonka's infamous factory.

Netflix also promised that the show will retain the spirit and the tone of the original story while building new characters and the world from Roald Dahl’s book for the first time. The vice president of Netflix also added that it was a tough task to recreate the animated characters but after Taika joined the project, things have changed for good.

Another executive from Netflix also expressed that Taika's creative flair and sense of humour is perfect to compliment the characters. He also added that Taika is a perfect person as the creative head for creating first of its kind, feature-quality Netflix shows. A lot of Roald Dahl’s work will be recreated by Netflix, and the only things left off the list are James and the Giant Peach and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

(Source: Taika Waititi Instagram)

