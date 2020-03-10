Netflix Announces Third And Final Season Of 'Lost In Space'

Netflix has recently announced that it has renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season. The third season according to Lost In Space's official twitter account is some time next year. Fans of the show will be happy to know that the show will be coming to a conclusive end and the executive producers have promised to wrap the story up in a nice little bow.

'Robinson's story was always a trilogy'

According to a Twitter upload by executive producer Zack Estrin, Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr Smith... and The Robot need a well-deserved break. He also added that the story of the Robinsons was always a trilogy. As per reports, Zack Estrin said that while this chapter of Lost in Space was coming to an exciting conclusion, he was excited about continuing to work with his friends at Netflix. He added that he was excited about all the possibilities that lied ahead.

A message from our showrunner: pic.twitter.com/VkNN3iy4Qd — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

Lost in Space is a drama series starring Molly Parker, Toby Stevens, Parker Posey, Maxwell Jenkins and more. A rip in the space-time continuum forces the Robinsons family to crash-land on an unknown planet with no means to contact their parent ship. Now, they must fight an alien environment to escape the planet and reach safety. With the first season released in April 2018, the show’s second season was released on December 24, 2019, on Netflix.

On the way to the Alpha Centauri (a foreign planet), the Robinsons family is forced to evacuate their colony ship and land on an unknown planet with no means to reach their parent ship. While retrieving a battery that might help them survive, Judy ends up endangering her life. In order to save her, Will and John set to find help. Eventually, Will finds a Robot, an alien species, who helps them.

