Netflix's 'A Secret Love' To Showcase 6 Decades Of An LGBTQ Couple's Secret Love Story

Netflix has become a go-to destination for many users due to lockdown. With years worth of shows, movies, and documentaries, Netlfix is being watched by people of all ages. The content giant is now coming up with a new documentary which will show a relationship that has been under wraps for years now.

This upcoming documentary will be titled A Secret Love and will focus on the love of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel. It will be a story which is produced by Ryan Murphy and it will highlight the evolution of LGBTQ rights since the women first met in 1947 and how their life turned out to present date, as they are settling into a retirement facility.

Netflix's 'A Secret Love' 6 decades of love

A Secret Love will take us on a candid journey of the couple from their first meeting, when Donahue played as a catcher in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, to the present day where they stay in a retirement facility. As seen in the trailer, they started their love lives in the 1940s when being LGBTQ was considered a taboo, and they kept it a secret for 60 years and are still in love with each other.

In the trailer, they can be seen speaking about how they lived their lives. Donahue speaks about how, "We always wore dresses, makeup. The whole thing. Anybody who was not gay, they simply didn’t know". Having grown up in a conservative family, Henschel believed she’d be forced to spend her adult years “living a lie.” Henschel also added in the trailer that “I loved my mother, but she would’ve disowned me”.

Netflix's A Secret Love is directed by director Chris Bolan and it was reported that it was his passion project. He is Donahue and Henschel’s great-nephew. It was also reported that the film was going to be released at the South by Southwest (SXSW) in March, but as the festival was cancelled due to the Coronavirus crisis, it is being released on Netflix.

Director Chris Bolan was seen calling his great-aunts’ story a beautiful complicated and a truly inspiring story. He anticipates that A Secret Love will make others fall in love with their family and give a sense of self-realization. A Secret Love hits Netflix on April 29.

