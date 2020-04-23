Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' star Chloe Veitch And Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 pics Surface

Netflix has become a go-to destination for many users due to lockdown. With years worth of shows, movies, and documentaries, Netlfix is being watched by people of all ages. One of its latest shows, Too Hot To Handle is also getting a lot of attention. But it has made it to the news for other reasons. It was reported that Chloe Veitch, one of the stars of the show, was a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s 2018 music video for Muchh. Here is what we know about it so far.

Chloe Veitch and Diljit Dosanjh's pics resurface

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been acting and singing in both Punjabi and Hindi film industries, has often worked with several foreign models for his music video projects. After the release of the show, an old picture of Chloe Veitch resurfaced online which features both Chloe Veitch and Diljit Dosanjh. Take a look at the post here.

The 21-year-old model worked with Diljit Dosanjh in 2018's music video Muchh and had shared a selfie with him on her Instagram back then. This picture is not getting hits after Chloe was seen in the Netflix show Too Hot to Handle. She captioned the image of her and Diljit by writing, “Good things come to those who put the work in! New project coming soon- @diljitdosanjh.” Take a look at the video of the song here to know more.

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is a show that deals with a group of beautiful people who are allowed to mingle with each other with a major catch. Laura Gibson is the creator of the show and the show is presented by a virtual assistant, Lana. All the events of the series take place on an island. Too Hot to Handle consists of eight episodes in its first season. It can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

