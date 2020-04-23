Extraction On Netflix Starring Chris Hemsworth Debuts Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Chris Hemsworth will soon be seen in Extraction on Netflix. The movie marks the debut of Sam Hargrave as a director, he had earlier worked as a second unit director on movies like Atomic Bomb and The Accountant. Before releasing on Netflix, the movie has debuted fresh on popular site Rotten Tomatoes. Read to know more.

Extraction debuts fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes is a well-known review-aggregation website for film and television. It rates a movie or a web series from 0 to 100% with 60% being fresh and 59% being rotten. 75% and above is considered as certified fresh. The website revealed its Tomatometer score for Extraction. The film debuts fresh with 61% score from 28 reviews.

The score could be a concern for Extraction, as it generally goes down when more reviews come in. Even after debuting with a fresh score, the movie is currently rotten on the site with a 58% score from 43 reviews. The audience reviews for the film will be out once it starts to stream on Netflix.

Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. He is playing the role of a fearless black-market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are required to rescue Ovi, the son of an imprisoned international crime lord who is kidnapped. But in the dark underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever changing the lives of Rake and the boy.

Extraction is an action thriller film banked by The Russo Brothers from a screenplay by Joe Russo. The web film also stars David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson and Derek Luke. It features young Indian talent Rudhraksh Jaiswal with Shivam Vichare and others. Extraction will stream on Netflix from April 24, 2020.

