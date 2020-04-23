Aishwarya Rai Might Be The Next Bollywood A-lister To Make A Digital Debut On Netflix

Many A-list Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vidya Balan, Kajol have turned to make their debut in the digital world as well. Recently, it seems Bollywood beauty, Aishwarya Rai is the next name in the list of digital debuts. If rumours are to be believed, the Guru actor has given her verbal nod to an upcoming Netflix web series.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's digital debut

According to rumours doing rounds on the internet, Aishwarya Rai will her make digital debut with a Netflix Original series. The project might be bankrolled by Red Chilies production. A report by an entertainment portal also claimed that it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband, Abhishek Bachchan who had managed to convince Aishwarya to take up the digital project.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Unseen Wedding Pictures, Check Out

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan himself is all set to make his digital debut with Breathe 2 on Amazon Prime. The series also stars Saiyami Kher, Nithya Menon, Amit Sadh and other important names. The first part revolved around an officer of the crime branch who is faced with several deaths of organ donors and has to link all these deaths to find the culprit. The plot of Breathe 2 has not been revealed.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Take A Look At Throwback Pic Of Young Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Upcoming Aishwarya Rai's movies

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan which also starred Rajkumar Rao. It was Aishwarya's comeback movie but sadly it failed to impress the audience and proved to be a box office dud. However, she is currently gearing up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan which is an adaptation of a historical novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The project is being helmed by Mani Ratnam and also casts Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and other popular names from South Indian industry. Aishwarya also has Jasmine Story of A Leased Womb in her kitty.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Red Carpet Looks At Cannes Over The Years

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's Portrait Shots To Take Cues From For Your Next Photoshoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.